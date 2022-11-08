Meadowdale Youth Football teams playing in league championships Nov. 12

Both the junior and senior teams for the Meadowdale Youth Football program will be playing in the North Sound Junior Football League championships on Saurday, Nov. 12 at Snohomish High School.

The junior team is playing in the 5th/6th grade division and will face Lake Stevens Purple at 1 p.m. Saturday. The senior team, in the 8th grade division, will also play a team from Lake Stevens, at 6 p.m.

Snohomish High School is located at 1316 5th St., Snohomish.