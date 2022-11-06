Meeting Monday, Nov. 7, council scheduled to consider code amendment to BD2 designed street fronts

In a meeting set for Monday night, Nov. 7 due to election night falling on Tuesday, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to decide whether to approve a proposed code amendment to the BD2 designated street fronts downtown.

The council May 24 approved an interim extension of that zoning in response to a proposal for a 24-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Main Street, located in the BD2 zone. After the interim standards were adopted, the Edmonds Planning Board and Citizens’ Economic Development Commission also reviewed them, and agreed that the blue line should be permanently extended to all BD2 parcels, to be more consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

On Oct. 25, the council held a public hearing on the proposed code amendment, but not before staff offered another option for extending the street fronts that were not included in the planning board recommendations. Senior Planner Mike Clugston said the alternative configuration — which was developed after city staff walked around the area — suggests that the designated street fronts don’t extend around corners and that they are located on main commercial streets rather than side streets, which are more residential in nature.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday night are two 2023 departmental budget reviews: for planning and development and for parks, recreation and human services.

Finally, the council is scheduled to hear a report from the council’s City Attorney Work Group regarding the city’s upcoming one-year contract extension with the Lighthouse Law Group.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Those who want attend virtually can click on this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can attend by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.