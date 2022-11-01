Native plant giveaway at Edmonds Demo Garden Nov. 5

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a native plant giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Edmonds Demo Garden will be giving away “starts” that have been collected and are growing from cuttings from native plants located in the demo garden and other nearby natural areas on city property. There will also be some “extra“ small native plants. Planting and care instructions will be provide by volunteers.

Staff members from the Snohomish County Conservation District will attend to share information about their 2023 native plant sale and resources for purchasing native plants in Snohomish County. They will also be selling rain barrels.

The demo garden invites new volunteers to join existing volunteers in helping to prepare and plant other areas at the Demo Garden over the next few wet months.

The Edmonds Demo Garden is located at 95 Pine St. west of State Route 104. Look for the signs and tent. There is free parking is on Pine Street. Some activities and information will be available at the Education Building at the Willow Creek hatchery down the driveway.