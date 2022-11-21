Pedestrian transported to Harborview after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 99 Sunday night

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 99 at 238th Street Southwest in Edmonds early Sunday evening.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the pedestrian — a 46-year-old Bothell man — was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. He was not in a crosswalk when he was hit at around 6:13 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Edmonds man, was being cooperative with police and showed no sign of impairment, McClure said.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene and Highway 99 south of 238th Street Southwest was expected to be closed for some time, police said.