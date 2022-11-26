Plan for overnight freeway ramp closures Nov. 28-Dec. 1 due to light rail work

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight the week of Nov. 28 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project.
- The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30.
- The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30.
- The SR 104 HOV ramps to I-5 will close from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1.
- The southbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest and the intersection at the Mountlake Terrace transit station will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 2.
