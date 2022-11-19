Poet’s Corner: Three A.M., Country in the City, Reset

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Three A.M.

Sleep has abandoned me.

Awake my soul, my senses, myself.

Go out through darkness

to those lights you left, unremembered.

There they all are! Orion, Pleiades,

the Big Dipper and orienting North Star!

The elusive Milky Way, Jupiter, Mars!

My knees are too old to fall upon.

But I must bend low, lean back,

sit still…and weep.

The heavens still declare

the glory of God.

Awakened, I watch, and I hear

the still, small voice –

loud as any galaxy.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Country in the City

We have giant rhodies

as tall as our house.

Our umpteen bird feeders,

have brought us a mouse.

Some bunnies hole up

down under our bushes.

Hippy hop through the grass

go their cute little tushes!

Oodles of birds

fly in daily to visit.

If they ever didn’t,

OH, how we would miss it.

Two coons wrestled madly

on our springy green lawn.

In years past we have spied them

late dusk or at dawn.

“Squirrels?”, you ask me.

Yes! Agile and clever,

they do not give up

and they never say never!

Wiley coyotes,

some deer and – a bear!

have poked about town

when we were not aware.

I have not yet mentioned

the insects or moles.

They’re not quite our favorites

when they bite or dig holes.

From my poem, who would guess

that we live in a city?

Country critters all over –

it makes me just giddy!

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Reset

I was the one with all that energy.

The quick walker, the doer,

moving, moving, the busy bee-er.

I felt younger than many my age,

and maybe even better.

Now I’m the one who is slower.

A much older man man passed me up

on my limpy walk through a cemetery.

The foot surgeon said I’m doing great,

but healing is long. And so slow.

My vision slid quickly downhill,

blurring daily life.

It quietly stole confidence to drive

towards adventure or in the dark.

Healing from eye-surgery is quick, thank God.

A forced sabbatical (so my friend framed it)

has been what I need to go low.

To be slowed, dependent, the sitter;

definitely no better than anyone at all.

Just a limited person in liminal space.

Gracious gifts from God and medicine,

from people who’ve helped and healed

have reset the pace of my soul.

May I be one who slows and stops to listen,

who sees clearly enough to walk

where Love is leading.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Denise Meade is a 32-year Edmonds resident, where she and her husband have raised and launched four kids, and have loved investing in and being a part of this growing community. An on-again, off-again, very amateur poet since her early teens, she was happily surprised to be warmly welcomed in to the EPIC Poetry Group. She is also an amateur photographer and occasionally puts both creative outlets together, especially as inspired by nature.