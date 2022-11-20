Port of Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Nov. 28 meeting

“The Port of Edmonds: Past, Present and Future” is the topic of an Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation set for Monday, Nov. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 2nd floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The port’s mission includes operating in a fiscally sound, environmentally responsible manner while ensuring quality service to its customers and full accountability to the stakeholders of the port district, which includes Edmonds and Woodway.

Port Executive Director Robert McChesney will provide an overview of port operations and a vision for the future. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

To participate, click here. A zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the presentation.

The nonprofit Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) also invites you to mark your calendars for its second annual holiday reception for elected officials, Monday, Dec. 12. It’s an opportunity to meet elected officials and thank them for their service to the city. Cost is $10 per person.

Note that the program on City of Edmonds finances, previously announced for the ECR’s November meeting, has been postponed at the city’s request until early 2023 due to ongoing budget discussions with city council.

Learn more at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.