Position open on Edmonds Citizens Tree Board

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board has one member position that is vacant. The city is seeking applications for this position and any other tree board positions that become available in the near future. The application form is available on the city’s website (see details below) or can be requested by emailing devserv.admin@edmondswa.gov.

The Citizens’ Tree Board encourages the planting, protecting and maintaining of trees for long-term community benefit. Tree board meetings are held the first Thursday of each month starting at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers (250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds WA 98020). Meetings are presently in person only. Tree Board meeting materials are posted on the city’s meeting agenda webpage.

Members also have the option of assisting with special events such as tree planting for Arbor Day.

Board members must live within the Edmonds city limits. Residents from different watersheds and neighborhoods within the city are welcome. Preferred interests or professional backgrounds include: urban forestry, horticulture and habitat enviroscaping. Anyone is welcome to apply.

Each tree board member is appointed by a city council member. All appointments must be confirmed by a majority of the city council.

More information about the tree board is on the city’s website.

Anyone wishing to phone the city for an application form to be mailed may do so by calling planning and development at 425-771-0220. ersons leaving a voicemail message should remember to include their name, mailing address and ZIP code.

Applications must be submitted to the city by 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Submittal information is included on the application form, which can be found online at www.edmondswa.gov Go to Boards and Commissions/Boards & Commissions Openings under the government tab and click on Tree Board application.