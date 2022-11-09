Prep volleyball District playoffs: Meadowdale beats Shorewood, Lynnwood loses to Ferndale

Posted: November 9, 2022 45

Volleyball

Meadowdale High School freshman Ja’elle Jenkins (13) spikes the ball against Shorewood’s Lila Curtis (16) in a District 1 3A tournament game at Meadowdale on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale’s senior libero Stephanie Grimes (9) looks to pass the ball on a service.
Maverick Lataya Mitchell serves the ball in front of the Meadowdale student section.
Aubrey Congdon (7) sets the ball.
The Mavs’ Violet Dubois (3) controls the ball at the net.
Tanna Kollen (11) spikes the ball.
The Meadowdale student section was loud and supportive.
Mia Johns (L) hits through the Shorewood block.
After losing a very close first game but coming back and dominating the second game, Meadowdale looked relaxed and confident as the match went on.
Sofia Brockmeyer goes low for a dig.
Violet Dubois (3) dinks at the net over the Shorewood block.
Meadowdale takes the match 3-1 over Shorewood and moves to the semifinal on Thursday, Nov. 8, against Monroe at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1

24-26, 25-6, 25-19, 25-21

The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks overcame losing the opening set to defeat the seventh-seeded Shorewood Stormrays in four sets.  The victory advances the Mavericks to the 3A District 1 semifinal round. The Mavericks will now move on to play the third-seeded Monroe Bearcats on Thursday in a winner-to-state semifinal match at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Meadowdale stats:
Tanna Kollen: 20 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 10 kills
Sofia Brockmeyer: 14 digs, 4 aces
Aubrey Congdon: 34 assists

Meadowdale next match: District 1 semifinal match vs Monroe; Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Shorewood next match: District 1 consolation bracket match (loser out) vs Arlington; Thursday, Nov. 10; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 3-1

The fourth-seeded Lynnwood Royals lost at home to the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles in the opening round of the District 1 double elimination tournament.  Ferndale advances to the semifinals to play top-seeded Snohomish while Lynnwood will play eighth-seeded Oak Harbor on Thursday.

Lynnwood next match: District 1 consolation bracket match (loser out) vs Oak Harbor; Thursday, Nov. 10; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Ferndale next match: District 1 semifinal match vs Snohomish; Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME