Prep volleyball: Girls District tournament on now through Nov. 12

The girls’ volleyball regular season concluded on Tuesday night and 12 local teams from the Wesco Conference and Northwest League will now move on to postseason play. Playoff teams were determined using a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) in which teams are ranked based on a combination of overall record and the strength of the teams in which they defeated throughout the season.

The top-four seeded teams receive automatic berths into the eight-team double elimination District Tournament and are also assured a first-round home game on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here are the top -our seeded teams heading into next week:

1. Snohomish

2. Meadowdale

3. Monroe

4. Lynnwood

Teams seeded 5 through 12 will match up in a play-in elimination game Thursday, Nov.3. The play-in game winners will advance to join the top 4 seeds in the District tournament. These matchups all are scheduled for 7 p.m.

No. 12 Mountlake Terrace at No. 5 Ferndale (winner advances to play Lynnwood on Nov. 8)

No. 11 Marysville Pilchuck at No. 6 Arlington (winner advances to play Monroe on Nov. 8)

No. 10 Shorecrest at No. 7 Shorewood (winner advances to play Meadowdale on Nov. 8)

No. 9 Edmonds-Woodway at No. 8 Oak Harbor (winner advances to play Snohomish on Nov. 8)

The District tournament will run through Saturday, Nov. 12 with the top five teams advancing to the state tournament.

— By Steve Willits