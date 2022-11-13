Council Nov. 15 to hold public hearings on 2023 budget, interim stepbacks ordinance

Three public hearings — including one on the city’s proposed 2023 budget — are on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

During the business meeting, the council will also hold a public hearing on an emergency interim ordinance — which it approved unanimously Oct. 4 — aimed at ensuring new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks as discussed in the Highway 99 final Environmental Impact Statement.

The interim ordinance was approved in response to concerns expressed by residents in the Gateway neighborhood, located just west of Highway 99, regarding a 261-unit apartment proposed at 236th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West.

A setback is an architectural design element typically applied to the upper story of a development. Usually, any portion of a building above a certain height is further pushed in toward the center of the property.

The interim amendment requires that the portion of the building above 25 feet in height must step back no less than 8 feet from the required street setback, while the portion of a building over 55 feet high is required to step back no less than 16 feet.

The Gateway neighborhood was among those rezoned as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan, which was approved by the city council in 2017. The plan consolidated most of the zoning categories for the Highway 99 corridor into one general commercial designation.

In addition, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program. The CFP is updated annually and identifies capital projects for at least the next six years that support the city’s Comprehensive Plan. CFP projects are capital improvement projects that expand existing facilities/infrastructure or provide new capital facilities to accommodate the city’s projected population growth in accordance with the Growth Management Act. The CIP, meanwhile, includes capital projects that preserve existing capital facilities.

Also on the council agenda is a staff presentation and update on the city’s efforts to restore lower Perrinville Creek and long-term management of the Perrinville Creek Basin, and a discussion of proposed 2023 allocations from Edmonds’ share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can attend the meeting virtually using this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.