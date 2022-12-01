Reader view: It’s easy to learn more about the Edmonds Marsh

The Edmonds Marsh is closer to you than you might think. But what do you know about this valuable patch of wild land between our city and Puget Sound? The Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates (EMEA) have established a website that will bring the marsh even closer to you.

At www.edmondsmarshestuary.org you can find information about the marsh, whether you are interested in history, restoration plans and progress, seasonal plant and wildlife viewing or opportunities to join volunteer activities. There will also be updates on hearings, budget discussions, and other opportunities to engage with City of Edmonds and Washington State Departments of Ecology, Transportation and others involved directly or indirectly in the future of the marsh. EMEA volunteers also have a Facebook page in development for those who prefer to get information that way.

Perhaps you have seen a great blue heron flying overhead, a family of ducklings crossing the street, or even a deer wandering across 3rd Avenue and wondered how it got there. Maybe you have seen a story about endangered salmon and the loss of habitat and wondered what can be done to keep the fish around. You might even have seen one of your neighbors raking up nightshade in the marsh. If you have ever thought, “I would like to know more about that…” the website can help you find answers.

The marsh is a legacy that belongs to all of Edmonds, and to the region. We hope that by providing more information that is easily accessible we can make it easier for all who share the legacy to appreciate it and benefit from it. Once our estuary, now shrunken to a 22-acre marsh, was a salmon nursery, a source of useful plants harvested by Native Americans, and a haven for small wildlife and birds. We still have a chance to bring it back, if not to historical size, at least as a functioning estuary able to support endangered fisheries, mitigate flooding and offer opportunities for education and recreation.

Check out the website to see what is happening and share your interest with all of us Marshians!

— By Jane O’Dell

Jane O’Dell is an Edmonds Marsh advocate (and confirmed Marshian).