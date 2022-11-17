Recommended reads: ‘Suddenly Snow’ a sweet novel for the holidays

Suddenly Snow, by Susanne Bacon

Stranded by a sudden snowstorm, in the small and isolated Victorian town of Wycliff, all the holiday day-tripping tourists enjoying the sights are stuck. Fortunately for the stragglers desperate for a warm place to stay, The Gull’s Nest Bed and Breakfast has some room left. When the last of the rooms is filled, there are still other visitors with nowhere to go. The owner, Abigail Winterbottom, is pressed to find still more room to fit everyone.

Abigail had not even planned to be home for the holidays. She had troubles of the heart. She’d hoped to reconcile with Hank, who had left her. She’d hoped to revive their love, one last try, but destiny had changed her travel plans to go see Hank. Now there is Suddenly Snow and she has a bed and breakfast overflowing with unprepared guests. None of them had suitcases, but they all carried baggage with them. Like Abigail, they each have problems of their own. Can these strangers find ways to help each other find hope, resolve issues, and make new friends?

As you read about the different groups of people who travel to Wycliff just before Christmas, it’s fascinating to meet them on the pages of this uplifting book. What each of them faces is so different, so interesting, and yet very relatable. They turn up on the doorstep, covering their troubles with smiles and silence. There are signs that reveal their stories, and it’s through helping others that each of them find they are also helped themselves.

How can a group of strangers, isolated from their everyday lives, help a single-parent father and his daughter? And also a pregnant woman and her friend. How about Abigail’s long-time blind friend? And an amazing saga of triplet sisters leading unique adult lives? Anyone wondering about the story of a non-practicing doctor? It’s intriguing to read about these sincerely struggling characters, some desperate, who have such vivid personalities skillfully portrayed by this talented author. Even the town of Wycliff itself is a sweet community presence that comes to life for these holidays and the Suddenly Snow.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.