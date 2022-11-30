Registration now open for first Snohomish County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion forum Dec. 6

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County and other nonprofit and for-profit regional partners are presenting the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) forum on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. .in the Triton Event Space at Edmonds College, 20200 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The state of DEI in Snohomish County will be addressed by guest speaker Dr. Anu Taranath. A University of Washington professor for the past 20 years and a racial equity consultant, Taranath is a four-time member of Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. She has also received the Seattle Weekly’s “Best of Seattle” recognition, the UW’s Distinguished Teaching Award and multiple U.S. Fulbright Fellowships to work abroad.

Spotlight stories will also be shared from organizations and individuals in the community on the work they are doing around equity and social justice.

Tickets cost $23-$28 and interested parties can register for the event here.

Some accessible ticket pricing options are available. Contact RaechelM@EconomicAllianceSC.org for a promo code.

For more information about the forum, contact WilliamS@EconomicAllianceSC.org.