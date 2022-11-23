Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center

The Lynnwood Convention Center is ringing in the holiday spirit with its first annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. This festive event will kick off the month of December with a delicious breakfast, merry musical performances, fun craft activities for kids and a holiday craft fair featuring goods from over 20 local vendors.
Breakfast fare, created by the convention center’s in-house food and beverage team, will include quiche, frittatas, waffles, French toast and sausage. Sweet treats plus a coffee and hot chocolate bar will round out the menu.
There will be several activities for kids to enjoy such as meeting Santa, getting creative at a holiday craft station, watching classic holiday movies, building a snowman and more.
Live musical performances will add to the merriment, including acapella carolers from Kamiak High School, pianist David Spring and a jazz combo from Mountlake Terrace High School.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2.50 for kids. The craft fair will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is included in the ticket price, but tickets are not required for the craft fair after noon.
For more information and tickets for the event, visit ilovelynnwood.
