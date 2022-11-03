Reminder: Time to cast your vote in Nov. 8 general election

A reminder that the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is around the corner, with many races on the ballot. These include U.S. congressional offices, the Washington State Secretary of State, state legislative offices, judicial positions and local offices like Prosecuting Attorney and PUD Commissioner. There are several state and local ballot measures for voters to consider as well.

Voters can register or make updates and vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the auditor’s office in Everett or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

Thirty-five ballot drop boxes are open to receive voted ballots. Drop box locations can be found on the inserts that come with your ballot or in your voters’ pamphlet. Visit www.snoco.org/elections for a complete list of drop boxes.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8. Check the last collection time on the USPS postal box and when in doubt, use a county ballot drop box.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District 3626 156th St. S.W. Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, Nov. 5 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Snohomish County Public Meeting Room Robert J. Drewel Building 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Wyndham Garden Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd. Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot or have additional questions or needs, call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/elections.