Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen participating in Toys for Tots drive

Edmonds’ Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen is hosting a “Fill the Box” fundraiser for Toys for Tots
You are invited to donate at the restaurant, located at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds. They are accepting cash, checks, credit cards or new, unwrapped books and toys.
More information on Toys for Tots can be found here.
