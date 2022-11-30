Scene in Edmonds: A bit of snow Posted: November 29, 2022 25 Edmonds residents were greeted with wet snowfall most of the day Tuesday, with an inch or so of accumulation by nightfall. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by John Lewis)
