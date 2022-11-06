Scene in Edmonds: A slice of Porchfest Posted: November 5, 2022 146 While a complete story on the event will be coming Sunday, here are a few photos of the Edmonds Porchfest outdoor music festival Saturday: Performers at Saturday’s Porchfest included Irish dancers. A portion of 4th Avenue was closed off for the Porchfest event. Rachel Gardner performs. — Photos by Larry Vogel
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.