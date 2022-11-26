Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life

With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
