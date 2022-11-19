Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo

During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.