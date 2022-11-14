Scene in Edmonds: Civic Park progress

— Photographer David Carlos shared photos, taken Nov. 13, of Civic Park construction in downtown Edmonds. The park is scheduled to open in spring 2023.
I don’t like the look of the park
Doesn’t look like fun and it looks dangerous
I think it’s looking terrific. I go by every day and see the progress but seeing some overhead views really makes a difference. I am glad that this park was given an update to make it more community friendly for a variety of uses.
