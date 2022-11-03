Scene in Edmonds: Community Table now open at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Rotary Club launched its Community Table project Wednesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“We had lots of interest and great questions asked by the community,” said Rotary Club member Maggie Peterson.

Every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., a Rotary member or other community volunteer will staff the table, providing a comfortable place for seniors to have a lunch with a caring and welcoming friendly face.

“As we all know, our seniors, many of whom have contributed so much to our community and have interesting stories to share, are especially vulnerable to isolation and loneliness, and through this partnership, we hope to provide a comfortable space for seniors to meet new people,” Peterson said.

All community members are invited to share their lunch time with each other and meet a new friend or two.