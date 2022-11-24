Scene in Edmonds: Ferries in the fog 23 mins ago 14 While blowing its horn, the ferry Puyallup disappeared into the fog heading to Kingston Thursday morning. (Photos by Julia Wiese) Leaving the bank of fog rolling in, the ferry Spokane approached the Edmonds terminal.
