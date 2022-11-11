Scene in Edmonds: Finishing touches on the holiday tree

City of Edmonds crews place the ornaments on the holiday tree Thursday morning in downtown Edmonds. The tree, located in Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, will be officially lit during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26. Learn more about that event here.
— Photo by Teresa Wippel
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.