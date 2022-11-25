Scene in Edmonds: First of holiday lights at marina

— Photographer Sharon O’Brien Friday morning spotted the first of what will soon be many decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina, 458 Admiral Way. Holiday on the Docks runs Saturday, Dec. 3 through Monday, Jan. 2, when the guest moorage at the Port of Edmonds marina will be filled with boats decked out for the holidays.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.