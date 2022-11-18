Scene in Edmonds: Friday on the waterfront Posted: November 18, 2022 8 Ferries cross with the Olympic Mountains providing a backdrop. The Edmonds Fishing Pier was mostly empty. An American Bald Eagle fends off some crows that wanted its good fishing spot — Photos by Michael Lowell
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.