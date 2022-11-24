Scene in Edmonds: Jellyfish and gulls

While walking along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a jellyfish as large as a dinner plate bobbing along near the walkway to the fishing pier. Further along, she saw dozens of Heerman gulls on the breakwaters. “Most had their heads tucked away but in several, I could see their red beaks,” she said. “They blend in very well to their surroundings.”
