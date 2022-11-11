Scene in Edmonds: Persistence Posted: November 11, 2022 96 The tide was over 11 feet at sunrise Friday and this fisherman had to cautiously wiggle his kayak around the big logs still floating and the ones jammed up on the shoreline after last weekend’s storm. Where there is a will, there is a way, photographer Sharon O’Brien noted.
