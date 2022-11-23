Scene in Edmonds: Placing beam for new port building

Donald Ricker took this photo Tuesday of a beam being put in place for the Port of Edmonds’ new 12,000-square-foot headquarters. According to Executive Director Bob McChesney, the final beam was set to be installed around noon Wednesday.

The building is located on the east side of Admiral Way, across the street from Anthony’s Home Port restaurant. Scheduled to be completed in summer 2023, it will be both salmon-safe and LEED certified, with rooftop solar panels and other green-building features.