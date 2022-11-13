Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back

Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
