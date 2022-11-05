Scene in Edmonds: Shoppers get in spirit during downtown holiday market

Shoppers who crowded downtown Edmonds Streets for the first Saturday of the Edmonds Holiday Market found a little bit of everything — from holiday gifts and specialty items to produce and wine.

The market run for five more Saturdays — Nov. 2 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.

For more information about the market and details on vendors, visit www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.

— Photos by Julia Wiese