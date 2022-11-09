Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: November 8, 2022 91 The moon came out briefly early Tuesday. Seals spotted on the dock across from the Edmonds Marina fueling station Tuesday. A kiteboarder enjoying the waves Tuesday. Heerman gulls have been gathering in large gorups on the water lately. This photo was taken last week. — Photos by Julia Wiese
