Scene in Edmonds: Sunday morning wildlife 40 mins ago 58 Sue and Tod Anderson were taking a walk Sunday morning when they spotted this deer in the back parking lot of Walnut Street Coffee in downtown Edmonds. “He didn’t seem to be too disturbed by our presence and the others sitting outside drinking coffee,” Tod Anderson said. “He eventually headed west behind the condos next door for some privacy and a breakfast of flowers.”
