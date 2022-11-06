Scene in Edmonds: Turning the power on 2 hours ago 69 Monical Floreno, who lives in the 600 block of Dayton Street, shared these photos of Snohomish County PUD crews working to restore power in her neighborhood Sunday morning following Friday night’s windstorm. The power came on at 9:40 a.m., she noted.
