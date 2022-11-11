Seaview Park infiltration facility phase 2 project construction to begin Nov. 14

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 14 on the Seaview Park infiltration facility phase 2 project. The project will expand the capacity of an existing stormwater infiltration facility at Edmonds’ Seaview Park, located at 8000 184th St. S.W.

The majority of the project is being funded by a Washington State Department of Ecology grant, with the remainder coming from the city’s stormwater fund. According to a city press release, the expanded stormwater facility will benefit the Perrinville Creek watershed by feducing the amount of stormwater runoff directly entering Perrinville Creek. This decrease will help reduce the scour in the creek bed and help improve the creek’s habitat. The project will also remove pollutants from the stormwater

The project will be built under the existing park parking lot and be completed by February 2023. Final pavement restoration of the park parking lot is expected to be finished by March 2023 (subject to weather).

Residents can expect the following impacts during construction:

– Noise from trucks and heavy machinery during working hours (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday).

– Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays up to 15 minutes.

– Parking at the park will be impacted intermittently. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning

If you have questions, contact Russell Lynch at 425-771-0220 Ext. 1701 or via email at russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Russell Lynch.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Russell Lynch al 425-771-0220 x 1701 o por correo electrónico a russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Russell Lynch.