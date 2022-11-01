Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County.

The investment aims to support these organizations’ work addressing all aspects of health and improve health outcomes. The organizations provide services ranging from housing for youth and families, to parenting classes, to mental health services, and language and cultural support for immigrants and refugees.

The Advancing Equity Fund, now in its third year, aids community-based organizations providing care and support systems for people from communities of color, Indigenous and Native communities, as well as immigrants and refugees, and those experiencing the greatest barriers to their best health and well-being. CHPW said that distributing these funds aligns with its mission and dedication to ensure all people — regardless of race, ethnicity, immigrant status, disability, age, gender identity, sexual orientation or income — have access to quality support and resources to meet their needs.

To date, the fund has provided a total of $730,000 split among 43 community-based organizations.

“While the pandemic most recently brought inequities in health care specifically experienced by people of color to the forefront of our national consciousness, CHPW has been working side-by-side with our community health centers, other providers, and community-based and partner organizations to advance health equity for 30 years,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington and its parent Community Health Network of Washington. “This funding, born of a need to support already under-resourced organizations on the front lines of the Covid-19 response, allows us to continue supporting work focused on bridging gaps in health on a local level.”

The following community-based organizations will each receive $10,000 from Community Health Plan of Washington in 2022:

To learn more about CHPW, visit chpw.org.