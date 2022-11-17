Snohomish County Superior Court to host National Adoption Day celebration Nov. 18

The Snohomish County Superior Court– in co-sponsorship with the Snohomish County Clerk’s Office and CASA Program — will join others across the U.S. Friday, Nov. 18 in participating in National Adoption Day.

“We are so excited to be hosting this annual event,” said Judge Millie Judge, chair of the county’s Adoption Day Committee. “It’s a special day that family members never forget. As judges, it is one of the best parts of our job and it is gratifying to join in each family’s celebration.”

A major goal of National Adoption Day is to raise awareness about the need for adoptive homes. Kids enter foster care through no fault of their own — often because of abuse, abandonment or neglect. In Washington state, there are 992 legally free children awaiting adoptive families.

This year’s event will be hosted both in-person and virtually on Zoom to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The children of families participating in adoptions will receive teddy bears, coloring books, photos and other toys, as well as delicious goodies prepared by local bakers.

Adoptions will take place beginning at 9 a.m. and will be open to the public. The judges performing adoptions this year include Anna Alexander, Millie Judge, Karen Moore, Patrick Moriarty and Miguel Duran. Members of the public can view adoptions by going to the Court’s live stream web page and clicking on the link for each of the judges listed above at Courtroom Live Stream | Snohomish County, WA – Official Website (snohomishcountywa.gov).

The public is also invited to join in the Adoption Day Program Celebration from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the Jury Assembly Room on the second floor of the courthouse.

If you are interested in learning more about adoption or becoming a foster parent, go to AdoptUsKids.org or www.dcyf.wa.gov/services/foster-parenting/become-a-foster-parent.