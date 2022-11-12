South County Fire to hold public hearings Nov. 15 on 2023 budget and election redistricting proposals

South County Fire Commissioners will hold public hearings Nov. 15 on two matters under consideration by the board: the proposed 2023 regional fire authority (RFA) budget and proposals for commissioner election redistricting to address Mill Creek’s annexation into the RFA.

The two hearings will take place during the board’s regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. The public can attend the meeting in person at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett, or participate remotely via Zoom teleconferencing (Meeting ID 861 5293 4763). More information about remote participation is available at the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org/meetings.

The public will have the opportunity to comment on proposed changes to commissioner election districts required due to the City of Mill Creek’s annexation into the RFA. The annexation was approved by Mill Creek voters and took effect Aug. 1

The RFA is governed by seven elected fire commissioners – two elected at-large and five elected from within commissioner districts of roughly equal population. An independent consultant drafted four proposals to rebalance population across the five commissioner districts and provide opportunities for direct representation for Mill Creek voters.

All four proposals, including maps, are available for review at the South County Fire website,www.southsnofire.org/redistricting or by request from Board Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, 425-551-1251. The board redistricting committee recommends Proposal 2 with two election districts that include portions of the City of Mill Creek.

Commissioner districts are for election purposes only. These districts do not change or impact 911 responses or the delivery of fire and emergency services.

The election districts do not include the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. These cities contract with South County Fire to provide emergency services but are not part of the RFA.

This will be the board’s second and final public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget. A copy of the proposed budget is available for review online at www.southsnofire.org/budget.