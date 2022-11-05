Sponsor spotlight: Five ways to jump-start your home remodel

After spending more time at home, over the last several years, you may be ready to change the look and feel of your house. Perhaps you are ready to upgrade your kitchen or add more space. Whatever the impetus, the thought crosses your mind: Maybe it’s time to start a home remodel. If you are having trouble figuring out how to approach your remodel, consider the following five simple steps to jump-start the process.

Step 1: Gather Ideas

The first step is to develop an idea of what you want to do with your home remodel. Next, write a prioritized list of your needs and wants. There are many sources to find design ideas for your home remodeling project. Look at magazines and websites and collect pictures of homes or remodeling projects you like. The more clearly you can envision the project and describe it on paper, the better prepared you’ll be in making your decision.

Step 2: Think About How You Utilize Your Space

Think about traffic patterns, furniture size and placement, colors, lighting and how you expect to use the remodeled space. If your decision to remodel involves creating better access for someone with limited mobility, you may consider contacting a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist.

Step 3: Consider Home Energy Efficiency

You may want to improve home efficiency and hire a professional remodeler for green home remodeling. These projects include replacing windows and doors, upgrading heating and cooling systems, adding insulation, and other updates to make the home more energy-efficient, easier to maintain, and more comfortable.

Step 4: Think About Your Budget

Figure out how much money you have to spend on the home remodeling job, furnishings, landscaping or any other cost you might incur. There are several remodeling cost calculators online to give you a general idea of how much your home improvement may be.

Step 5: Find a Qualified Professional

Whether your remodeling project is large or small, it’s important to carefully think through your options and talk to several remodelers before you get started. Hiring a professional remodeler is the best way to ensure your project’s success. These remodelers are dedicated to maintaining the highest integrity and standards in the industry.

To speak with a professional remodeler in our community, contact Irons Brothers Construction at www.ironsbc.com.

— By Melissa Irons, Marketing & Operations Manager

Irons Brothers Construction