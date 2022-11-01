Sponsor spotlight: Ginny’s Girls goes nautical

In the Pacific Northwest, there is no lack of boating fun. Whether it be collecting, boating, repairing, building or just appreciating being out on the water — we have it all.

“Ancient ship and boat models have been discovered throughout the Mediterranean, especially from ancient Greece, Egypt and Phoenicia. These models provide archaeologists with valuable information regarding seafaring technology and the sociological and economic importance of seafaring.

Fast forward: early 20th century models created with a combination of wooden hulls and cast lead for anchors, deadeyes, and rigging blocks. These materials gradually gave way to plastic precast sets.

The development of tinplate and improvements in machine tools enabled significant advances in ship modelling from 1900 onwards. Thin, workable sheets of iron could be coated with tin to prevent rusting, then mass-produced as parts of ship model kits.

Ship modelling in the United States experienced a boom in the late 1920s when Popular Science magazine published an extended series of articles and plans for famous ships by modeller and former Navy officer E. Armitage McCann. The most common materials for ship models are wood, plastic, metal and paper. Today, we appreciate the historical models and explore the art of live steam, manned and radio-controlled models.”

