Sponsor spotlight: It’s the perfect time to shine with diamonds

Cline Jewelers has just the deal you need to get a timeless pair of diamond earrings

The holiday season is picking up, and Cline Jewelers is helping people shine right on through the new year. With beautiful diamond and gemstone selections to choose from, there’s something for everyone on your list, even you.

From diamond fashion jewelry to engagement rings and wedding bands, Cline Jewelers has their cases filled with diamond jewelry for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for a gift, shopping for yourself, or getting ready for a life commitment, Cline has jewelry experts ready to help you find the perfect diamond jewelry.

To top it off, Cline Jewelers is starting off the holiday season with a sparkling sale. Some things never goes out of style, and that’s a pair of diamond earrings.

“One thing we always suggest to our customers that aren’t sure what to get is a pair of diamond earrings! They remain a timeless piece of jewelry that most anyone can enjoy,” says Andy Cline.

For three days only, Cline Jewelers will be having a Diamond Earring Event Dec. 9, 10 and 11. It’s a great event to find a pair of earrings to gift yourself, or someone you love this holiday season.

The best part? Cline Jewelers is making it easier for you to go bigger with your diamonds! When you bring in diamond studs that were previously purchased at Cline, you’ll receive 100% of the value back as an in-store credit to upgrade your diamond earrings.

Now, more than ever, it’s easy to sparkle with the help of Cline Jewelers. You don’t want to miss out on this chance to get timeless jewelry at great prices. Book your appointment today, so that Cline Jewelers can ensure you get the time and attention you deserve when finding the perfect new pair of diamond studs!

— Sponsored by Cline Jewelers