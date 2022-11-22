Sponsor spotlight: Peoples Bank mortgage lending team brings expertise and stability in a changing market

With more than 100 years in the community, Peoples Bank has seen its share of market ups and downs. The recent interest rate hikes have challenged borrowing in a way not seen for many years. Dedicated to a higher level of service, the Peoples Bank mortgage lending team is committed to serving the community today and for years to come.

Peoples Bank’s Jennifer Evans Thompson, Director of Mortgage Banking, and Gina Walsh, Real Estate Local Production Manager, discuss how their lenders provide expertise and one-on-one customer support in each of the communities they serve while reassuring these communities that they are here to stay.

“We’re not going anywhere,” says Jennifer. “Our doors aren’t going to shut because the mortgage market is volatile. Our lending team is stable and can weather changes in the market because it has the backing of Peoples Bank.”

Locally owned and operated, Peoples Bank is known for its “people first” commitment. “Our lenders are caring and professional. They genuinely have the customer’s best interests in mind because they want them to succeed,” explains Jennifer. “We work together as a team to deliver a positive experience to our customers.”

This experience also includes maintaining its loan servicing in-house. Loans remain at the Bank and will not be sold unless requested. Borrowers can have their payments taken directly out of their account, or they can come into any branch to make a payment. If a customer has a question about their loan, the team is on-site and available to work with them.

Gina emphasizes that the Bank is focused on creating relationships for the long term. “Peoples Bank offers a full-service financial relationship that covers every aspect of life. We might have your checking account, as well as a checking account for your teen and a credit card for when they go off to college. If you own a business, we have business banking and the ability to find a commercial loan. When you’re ready to buy a home, our mortgage lending team is here to assist.”

The mortgage lending team is also unique in that several members have been promoted from within the Bank. Those with retail experience have a much broader snapshot of what’s going on in a customer’s life. With that perspective, for example, they might put together a deal in a different way because they have the insight to set up a loan for success.

Peoples Bank and its mortgage lending team remain committed to its customers and communities, regardless of market conditions. “We’ve been around for more than 100 years,” says Jennifer. “We’ve been in a down market before. Not only do we know how to survive that kind of market – or any type of market –but we know how to do it and stay strong.”

To reach a member of the Peoples Bank Mortgage Lending Team, please visit www.peoplesbank-wa.com/home-loans/mortgage-loan-officers.

— Sponsored by Peoples Bank