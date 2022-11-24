Sponsor spotlight: The Downtown Edmonds 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

If we know anything about our holiday gifting goals, we know they’re two-fold: purchasing presents needs to be easy, and it needs to feel good. Thankfully, we live in Edmonds, where hundreds of local businesses abound—all in the same small radius!

Bookmark this guide and pull it up when you’re circling the downtown blocks looking for the perfect gift for your father-in-law, your mailman, or your daughter’s 2nd grade teacher. From a gift card to their favorite spa to hand-blown glass art and wine options a-plenty, downtown Edmonds has gifts that spoil everyone on your list.

Retail

ARTspot

Give a gift that inspires creativity! All-in-one kits for all ages and skill levels are at ARTspot, the number one spot for gifting the art lover in your life this holiday season.

Bench & Board

Support the local arts community with a gift from Bench & Board. Many of our unique home products are handmade with heirloom quality.

Crow

For unique and local gifts, we’d recommend items from our Crow + Particle Goods collaboration, which is exclusive to Crow! Our Edmonds candle is the perfect stocking stuffer or hostess gift.

Driftwood Modern

Driftwood Modern offers a carefully-selected collection of authentic mid-century modern table and barware. Gift pieces of quality and integrity that inspire beauty and clarity in the lives of your loved ones.

Edmonds Bookshop

Come in to get the holiday gift that never goes out of style: books. Our booksellers are avid readers and happy to match you with the perfect book to give. We also carry magazines and an eclectic assortment of greeting cards and calendars to gift this holiday season.

Garden Gear & Gallery

Share the joy of nature and gardening with a thoughtful selection from Garden Gear & Gallery. We recommend gifting from our variety of pruners and Japanese hand tools, hand-blown glass art from local glass artists, and hand-crafted garden decor.

HouseWares

Get into (or give) the holiday spirit with THYMES Frasier Fir candles and home fragrance products. HouseWares offers a wide assortment of well-priced home goods, including decor, cooking supplies, soaps and candles that are casual and geared toward modern living in smaller spaces.

Kari Skoog Design

Light your candle lover’s flame with Kari Skoog Design’s fabulous candle line and wooden signs! Stop by this new shop at 505 5th Ave. S., Ste 103B to find your favorite.

The Paper Feather

Pop into this sweet shop on 3rd and Main for unique holiday cards, gift tags, and wrapping paper. All designed and handmade in the shop.

Pear Tree Consignment

Pear Tree Consignment has unique gifts at every price point. Shoppers can find locally-made natural gemstone jewelry, cashmere scarves, cozy sweaters, luxury bags, winter coats and so much more right inside our front door. Gift cards are also available in any denomination. Enjoy gifting the brands we all love at 50-70% below retail.

Pelindaba Lavender

Our products range from personal, therapeutic, culinary, home, pets, jewelry, and floral decor. Give local. Give lavender.

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery

Stop by the shop for images of the Northwest 2023 Calendar. While you’re here, grab gifts from our selection of photography prints on gallery-wrapped canvas, metal prints on aluminum, double-matted and framed professional luster prints, note cards, and calendars. Randall also offers in-the-field lessons and seminars where you can learn to use your camera like a pro!

Rogue

Nestled in the heart of Edmonds, Rogue features hand-picked items for the fashion forward. Stop by for cozy sweaters for everyone on your list.

Sound Styles

We’re a longtime staple in Edmonds and invite you to trend up your winter wardrobe with fun hats, printed gloves, and plaid blanket scarves. Accessories like these also are wonderful options for gift-giving.

Teri’s Toybox

Let us assist you in selecting the proper toy or gift for newborns, adults, and any age in between. Shop toys, puzzles, and games for all ages — as well as the largest Jellycat collection in the area.

Festive Food & Drinks

Arista Wine Cellars

We have wines for all of your holiday needs. We’re talking sparkling wines, port wines, whites, and reds for all occasions. Come in and check out the selection—we’ll help you make the perfect pick.

Charcoal

One for them, one for you. Purchase a $100 gift card and receive a free $20 gift card. Offer is valid for each $100 increment purchased.

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

Stroll (or trolley) on over to Demitris to grab a gift card for a loved one. Buy $100 and get a bonus $20 gift card.

Dusted Valley

Delight your friends and family with the gift of wine. Select one of our pre-built Cabernet Sauvignon three packs bundled beautifully in our signature gift box. Cab Sauv not their thing? Customize one of our wooden gift boxes to please any palate by selecting any three bottles of our wines. (Cabernet 3-pack: $99. Customized Wooden Box: $30 + cost of wine).

Kahlo’s Cantina

Come in to enjoy authentic new and contemporary Mexican flavors this season. We have gift cards in any denomination to treat your loved ones.

Kelnero

Grab some Kelnero merchandise for your friends and family this year. Show off your style and your excellent taste in cocktails by repping Kelnero-branded t-shirts, hats, PopSockets, and tasting glasses. These are charming gift ideas for you or for a special someone. Plus, they pair deliciously with a gift card.

Vinbero

Stumped on holiday dinner or entertaining ideas? Grab charcuterie to go. We will arrange photo-worthy charcuterie boards on compostable takeout platters, perfect for holiday parties or a special evening at home. Pairs great with wine 😉

Walnut Street Coffee

Walnut Street Coffee offers a small but mighty curated retail area with some great holiday gift items. We have candles from Cave Glow and hand-printed European linens from Moontea Art. Or go for the always-a-winner combo of coffee beans and a mug. Gift cards are available as well.

Health & Wellness

Body Motion Physical Therapy

Body Motion Physical Therapy has all your pelvic health needs covered this holiday season. Give yourself the greatest gift of all: The gift of health. We’ll help you take care of bladder leaks, sciatica, hip pain, and back pain, enhance pleasure with intimate relations, decrease muscle tension and improve total body relaxation. We help women through fertility, pregnancy, birth, postpartum, and peri-menopause so they can live active, confident, healthy lives — without the need for medications and surgery in the future! We also have a cute array of retail.

Bodyworks Edmonds

Come in or sign up online for one of our new client class packages. We offer barre, belly dancing and mat pilates.

Centerpoint Energy Healing

Give the gift of healing to loved ones, or get a stocking stuffer for yourself. Reiki energy work is a gentle way to make a shift in life. Gift cards of any denomination are also available for the holidays, please call (206) 335.6149 to purchase.

Macklash and Brow Bar

This holiday season, Macklash + Brow Bar is offering 10% off on gift card purchases! Our savvy, fun team offers various self-care services, including eyelash extensions, microblading, lash lifts and tints, brow waxing and tints, and brow laminations. We also carry great products like hyrdrojelly face masks, mini cold rollers and lash + brow maintenance gift sets. Check out our lovely scented candles from Studio Ten Nineteen while you’re here.

Skin Fit Rox, LLC

Give the gift of healthy skin. We offer skin therapy services ranging from facials to personal coaching.

Tree of Tranquility

Give the perfect gift of a massage voucher to yourself or a friend. Purchase a gift certificate today, and set it to arrive on the holiday of your choosing, or send it instantly for a pre-holiday treat.

Woodway Wellness

Gift yourself or a loved one our new client pilates packages, which includes five reformer classes.

Services

Alley Bell Music

For the musician in your life, we recommend gifting private piano and voice lessons, as well as licensed Music Together classes for newborns through age 5.

DME CPA Group PC

We offer tax and estate planning. Our commitment this holiday season is to identify, explain and implement change for you and your family.

Notary In Motion

Need a notary this season? Use our local mobile notary services.

