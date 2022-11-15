Transgender Day of Remembrance event set for Nov. 19

Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed every year on Nov. 20 to acknowledge the lives of transgender people lost to hate and violence.

In honor of those lives, St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance event on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event was created to mourn lost loved ones and celebrate the strides being made for transgender rights. The church hopes this event will bring the community together in love, inclusiveness, diversity and understanding.

All are welcome to attend this free event that will start at 7 p.m. The church will also live-stream the event for those unable to attend in person.

St. Hilda St. Patrick is located at 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds.

For more information, email tdor11.20.2022@gmail.com.