Veterans Day event at Edmonds Veterans Plaza Nov. 11

VFW Post 8870 and other local veterans are hosting a Veterans Day event at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 11.

Keynote speakers will be artist and U.S. Marine veteran Michael Reagan and veteran Mike Schindler of Operation Military Family. Civic leaders are expected to share a few remarks as well. Bagpiper Kyle Gaul and bugler Chris Edwards will perform.

Edmonds Veterans Plaza is located next to the Public Safety Complex at 250 5th Ave. S.in downtown Edmonds.