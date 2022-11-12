Washington Kids in Transition hosting virtual giving tree now through Dec. 3

The holidays are fast approaching, and Lynnwood-based Washington Kids in Transition is preparing holiday bags for McKinney Vento students, which by definition are children “who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nightime residence.”

These youth are typically left out of community holiday programs because they do not have an adult to go shopping for them or fill out the required applications. Most of these students — especially ones in the teen years — are likely to go without any gifts at all.

In addition to assisting these students, Washington Kids in Transition is providing gifts for early childhood program and diaper bank receipents as well.

You can help bring holiday magic to nearly 700 local students through the virtual giving tree, now through Dec. 3. Visit the website here to sign up for the gifts you would like to give.