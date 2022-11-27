With snow possible this week, here are City of Edmonds plowing, de-icing maps

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, residents may be wondering how the City of Edmonds prioritizes snow removal and street de-icing. The maps posted above serve as a reminder.

Crews work around the clock just ahead of and during heavy freeze/snow storms. Anti-ice applications are applied to roadways just ahead of the freeze in an effort to keep ice from building up on the pavement. Roads are then maintained after the snowfall to remove snow, apply sand and close unpassable road sections.

Also here are some tips to follow if snow falls:

– Move vehicles from city streets until snow removal is complete, as crews can plow better when cars are not parked on the street;

– Locate alternate parking if you live on a steep hill;

– Stay off roads unless absolutely necessary;

– Give yourself time to get to your destination and allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead of you;

– Review the priority routes and plan your trip accordingly; and

– Install traction tires and carry chains.

– When you encounter trucks engaged in snow or ice removal, yield the right of way, if you can do so safely. Keep back at least 50 feet and don’t attempt to pass.