Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit

South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation.
“This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. “Firefighters quickly put out the fire using a pump can fire extinguisher.”
The fire was contained to the combustibles, and damage was estimated at less than $1,000, Hynes said. The cause of the accidental fire appeared to be electrical, she added.
