Woodway Town Council Nov. 7 to hold public hearing on 2023 budget

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its final 2023 budget, among other matters Monday, Nov. 7.

Also on the agenda:

– A third-quarter financial report.

– A resolution adopting the Snohomish County Waste Comprehensive Plan.

– An ordinance regarding unlawful cccupation of public property.

– A resolution regarding a 1% property tax increase for 2023.

The hybrid council meeting will be at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway, WA 98020. You can also attend the meeting virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The Town Council meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.